Talk about about a glam slam! Fashion’s biggest night — the annual Met Gala — is upon Us. Officially known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, the mega-bucks invite-only charity event organized by Vogue magazine and editor Anna Wintour brings stylish stars to the red carpet like no other. In fact, hosts this year include Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and, of course, Wintour herself.

This years’ theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which means celebrities, and the designers whose creations they’re showing off, showcase frocks and suits influenced by religious imagery and philosophy. But it’s not just about the dress: Hair and makeup (not to mention the nails and the bling) complete each look, and A-listers including Kylie Jenner (making her post-baby Stormi red carpet debut!), Kerry Washington, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian West certainly brought their A-game.

From Cynthia Erivo’s bejeweled brows to Lily Collins’ gothic makeup, scroll through to see the wildest looks!

