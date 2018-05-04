It’s almost time for a night of high-fashion fun in the big city! The 2018 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 7. Here’s everything you need to know about the glamorous evening, including who’s attending, this year’s theme and how to watch.

What is the Met Gala?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit always happens on the first Monday in May and raises money for the Costume Institute. A-listers get an early peek at the spring fashion exhibition, which will open to the public days later.

Where is the Met Gala?

The event will be at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

What time does the Met Gala start?

The red carpet arrivals begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What is this year’s theme?

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” is the 2018 theme. According to the Met’s website, the exhibition explores “fashion’s ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.” Papal robes and accessories from the Sistine Chapel as well as designs that span from the early 20th century to now will be displayed.

Religion and Catholic iconography will also factor into attendees’ ensembles, though they have been known to take liberties with themes in the past.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will play hosts for the festivities. The lawyer and the singer have both made waves on the gala’s red carpet in past years, most recently in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Versace, of course, rules the carpet every year, dressing high-profile celebs in their daring gowns. In 2017 alone, Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Serena Williams and Céline Dion wore the brand.

Who is on the guest list?

We won’t know for sure who’s coming until they show up on the red carpet, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Chadwick Boseman, Uma Thurman, Lily Aldridge, Amanda Seyfried, Shailene Woodley, Evan Rachel Wood and Jared Leto are set to attend.

How can I watch the red carpet?

E! will be airing coverage on Live From the Red Carpet. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and runs until 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!