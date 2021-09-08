Naomi Osaka is an inspiration both on and off the tennis court. The four-time Grand Slam champion is — without a doubt — one of the greatest athletes of our time. But what you may not already know (but should!) is that her impact transcends the sports world. The 23-year-old is also a fashion and beauty icon, known for epic fashion collaborations and a brand-new skincare brand of her own.

The tennis pro launched her first brand, Kinlò, on Tuesday, September 7, after teasing fans with it in May. The highly anticipated beauty line comprises products formulated for melanated skin. There are three products available so far: Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ ($20), Hydrating Golden Mist ($15), Hydrating Eye Cream ($15).

“It wasn’t enough to make products that didn’t turn our dark skin white and didn’t have harsh chemicals,” said Osaka in an interview. “I also wanted to dispel the myth that just because you have dark skin and don’t burn means you don’t need to take care of and protect that skin.”

Osaka’s made her mark on the fashion industry, too, partnering with brands including — but not limited to — Frankies Bikinis, ADEAM, Levi’s, and Nike. In January, she was named French fashion house Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière photographed her for the label’s spring campaign, in which she donned a colorful T-shirt patchwork dress teamed with a monogrammed shoulder bag.

Keep scrolling to relive Osaka’s best fashion moments through the years, including the white dress she debuted at the Dubai Duty Free WTA Summer Party, the white sequin gown she wore to accept the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award — and more.