Naomi Osaka always has her game face on. With the 2020 Australian Open fast approaching, the reigning tennis champ is doing everything she can to stay in shape and add another title win to her growing list of victories. (Not to mention, she’s also preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she’s representing Japan.)

The moment she wakes, Osaka needs to have some beats blaring to help her get moving. “I always start and end my workout with music,” she reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It keeps me focused and keeps me motivated for what’s next.”

Music is perhaps one of the many reasons she is such a success in her sport. At the start of 2019, the 22-year-old defeated Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic to win the women’s singles title at the Australian Open. Following the win, she became the first Asian player to be ranked No. 1 in the world in singles. Osaka also won two tournaments later that year in her hometown, which she’s named after, and in China. She finished the year as No. 3 in the world.

Her day, however, isn’t only filled with hitting the courts and working on her swings. Osaka finds that taking time for herself is also important for her mental health.

“After a great practice, I take a relaxing shower and am ready to start the rest of my day,” says Osaka — but first makeup! “My hair and makeup routine is pretty simple. On my skin, a foundation with SPF is a must – I love the bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear liquid foundation with SPF 20.”

As for Osaka’s favorite thing to do during her downtime? “When the weather is nice in California, which is almost always, I love to spend as much time as I can outside,” she notes.

Scroll down for more wellness tips for Osaka, and what she does everyday to keep healthy.