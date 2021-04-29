Get excited for summer, because Naomi Osaka teamed up with Frankies Bikinis to create the most drool-worthy swim collection — and Stylish is the first to get a peak at the drop.

Seriously, find Us a beach, because these bathing suits need to be seen! The collection, which will be released on two separate dates in May, features a range of styles and patterns so that everyone can find a swimsuit that makes them feel comfortable.

“I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes of body types. For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,” the 23-year-old tennis pro said in a press release.

She continues: “Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That’s exactly what we aimed to do with this collection.”

To have the Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka debut collection match up with the high-standard they set for inclusivity, all styles in the line will be available in size XS to XL, with select styles available up to 2XL. The line also ranges in price from $80 to $190.

While the drop certainly includes a slew of super cute and very skimpy satin bikinis, there’s also a handful of full coverage one-pieces. The standout silhouette? The Osaka One Piece, which features a collared polo style top and adjustable coverage bottom.

If one-pieces aren’t your jam, there’s also a few high-waisted bikinis, a swim skirt and a matching sarong. So, whether you’re in the mood for a satin pastel green bikini, a strappy halter neck floral print number or a striped bandeau top, the collection has everything from swimwear staples to standout sets.

The blend of sporty yet girly styles was a result of Osaka’s all-in approach during the design process. Francesca Aiello, the founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis said: “Naomi was incredibly hands-on with every single step of this design process, and I cannot wait for people to see her ideas and visions come to life.”

The first half of the collection will be available on Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m. and the second half will launch on May 19. Want to get early access?

Head over to frankiesbikinis.com/pages/sweeps to shop the collection 1-hour before it’s released!