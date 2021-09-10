Just a few days away! The Met Gala, which is basically the biggest night in fashion, is officially returning on Monday, September 13, after being canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021.

But the wait is bound to be worthwhile, as stars will inevitably hit the scene in over-the-top ensembles, daring dresses and statement-making styles in line with the evening’s theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. This is the first exhibition of the two part event. The second, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022.

“We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” Andrew Bolton, the curator for the Costume Institute, told The New York Times. “I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity. I find it incredibly exciting.”

He added: “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around the issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective.”

While it’s unclear who exactly will be showing up in show-stopping style, it’s safe to say that the stars will serve up some high fashion moments.

With a dress code dubbed “American Independence,” expect anything and everything from flag-themed gowns and era-inspired ensembles — all made by American designers.

Still, you never know what surprises the stars will bring. And if the past is any indication: it’s all up for grabs! From Rihanna’s Maison Margiela beaded ensemble at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies event and Katy Perry’s chandelier-inspired look at the 2019 Met Gala to Kendall Jenner’s barely-there La Perla gown in 2017, celebs have proved they know how to make a splash!

But to as prepared as possible for soaking it all up the night of, keep scrolling. We’re breaking down all the details — from who’s hosting to how to watch — below.