Man, oh man! There’s no question that the ladies brought their best fashion game to the 2021 Golden Globes, but we need to take a beat to recognize the guys that turned up the temperature on the red carpet. From their well-tailored suits to bright colored tuxes, the men in Hollywood simply sizzeled!

The long awaited Golden Globes red carpet kicked off awards season with a new approach given the pandemic. Presenters showed up to either New York’s Rainbow Room or The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 28. Nominees on the other hand tuned in from the comfort of their homes.

While some stars decided to skip their suits in favor of sweats, most Hollywood heartthrobs looked unbelievably dapper. And even if they didn’t have a chance to walk the red carpet, they still gave us a glimpse of their looks via video call or Instagram.

When it came to fashion, we saw a fair share of men opting for velvet accents. For example, presenter Justin Theroux showed up wearing a Yves Saint Laurent ensemble with a velvet jacket. Nicholas Hoult took a page out of the same playbook, wearing a Giorgio Armani velvet suit, which was accessorized with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

Another winner of the evening in more ways than one was The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series. He was dressed like royalty in a Loewe suit, which featured white pants and a black jacket with white lapels.

In the tuxedo department, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall went for a classic look in a Todd Snyder tuxedo, which he paired with a pocket square and bow tie. Chris Meloni also took a traditional approach, wearing an Armani tux.

However, a few of the men choose to kick off the season with riskier ensembles. And let Us say, it paid off! Golden Globe nominee Dan Levy showed up rocking a chartreuse Valentino suit a la David Rose. He paired the bright blazer and pants with a sequin turtleneck and metallic silver platform shoes.

Of course, this hottest hunks list wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout to Tahar Rahim who’s starring in The Mauritanian. The French actor had our jaws literally and figuratively on the floor the second we got a glimpse of his custom, navy Louis Vuitton suit and watch, which was paired with a sleek black turtleneck.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more men’s style at the 2021 Golden Globes.