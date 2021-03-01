Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes — Watch!

Glam slam! The 78th Golden Globe Awards may look a bit different this year, but the show still brought Us some seriously incredible celebrity style!

On Sunday, February 28, the annual event, which kicks off awards season, took place at multiple venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though most A-listers, including nominees, tuned in remotely, presenters hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and the Rainbow Room in New York City, and there was no shortage of fabulous fashion.

As always, a handful of stars stood out, including Angela Bassett, Regina King, Amanda Seyfried, Andra Day, and Elle Fanning, who wowed us with a creative take on big night out dressing.

Seyfried blew Us away in a custom Oscar de la Renta coral number. The strapless dress featured taffeta silk flowers and an ornate off-the-shoulder neckline. Talk about a major style moment!

To see all of the looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get all the details on each one of the best-dressed ensembles.

5) Angela Bassett

Proving she’s not afraid to make a statement, Bassett stunned in a deep purple Oscar de la Renta gown. The asymmetrical dress featured feather embellishments along the thigh high slit and around one shoulder. The Black Panther star accessorized her look with Graziela jewels and an extra-long braided pony.

4) Regina King

King was a sparkly vision during the Golden Globes, wearing a metallic Louis Vuitton dress with a black shoulder cut out. The custom asymmetric cape gown was made with silver and gold sequins as well as crystals. Her sparkly number was paired with Forevermark jewelry, adding more bling to the already glitzy ensemble.

3) Amanda Seyfried

Rocking the open décolletage trend that was all over tonight’s red carpet, Seyfried stunned in a coral Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with custom taffeta silk flowers around the shoulders. Her look was completed with 22.78 carats of Forevermark jewelry.

2) Andra Day

Day graced the red carpet wearing a Chanel Haute Couture number that took 1,080 hours of work to complete. The crocheted top, which included 1,183 embroidered elements, had a a drop waist and tulle bottom. The halter neck dress was paired with Chanel jewels including the Brins de Diamants earrings, Legende de Blé’ bracelet, Commanding ring, Lion Astral ring, and Coco Crush mini rings in white gold.

1) Elle Fanning

Even though The Great actress attended the Golden Globes virtually this year, her red carpet style still landed her at the top of our list. Wearing a silky blue Gucci gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, Fanning, who was styled by Samanatha McMillen, looked like a true princess.