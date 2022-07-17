A love so sweet, they’re celebrating twice! Nearly two years after John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot, they seemingly hosted a second wedding.

The Playing With Fire actor, 45, and the engineer, 33, appeared to celebrate their nuptials in Vancouver, Canada, on Friday, July 15, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Cena wore a blue suit as he held his bride’s hand as they entered the Vancouver Club, where they exchanged vows for a second time, People reports. Shay, who hails from Canada, wore a halter-style wedding gown with an open back.

The pair, who were first linked in March 2019, previously wed in October 2020 in an intimate Tampa, Florida, ceremony. While the couple kept their marriage plans low-key, the former wrestler made headlines when he alluded to how he was feeling ahead of the big day.

“Love involves constant effort,” Cena tweeted days before the nuptials. “When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.”

The WWE alum — who split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella in July 2018 — and Shariatzadeh’s romance continued to heat up as they frequently packed on the PDA and attended red carpets together.

“[John and Shay] look incredible together,” Seth Rollins exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in January 2020 of his wrestling pal and Shariatzadeh. “I have not seen him this happy in a long time. So that’s really cool.”

While the Blockers actor and his wife are basking in their newlywed bliss, they aren’t quite ready to discuss expanding their family.

“It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It’s work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife,” Cena admitted during a January appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

He added: “You have to have passion for [being a parent]. You have to have fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know, you’re pretty good with your hands, you’d be a great carpenter,’ but if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”

Neither Cena — who was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau — nor Shariatzadeh have publicly addressed their Canadian wedding celebration, but they have been candid about their sweet romance through the years.

“I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy,” the Bumblebee star said of his love during a Today show appearance in November 2019, before discussing why they’ve kept their relationship private. “Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean that I’m going to repeat going down that avenue. If there’s a learning experience for me, and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries.”

