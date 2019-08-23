WWE’s Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Engaged





A cause for celebration! WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have taken a big step in their relationship — they’re engaged!

Lynch, a four-time women’s champion, announced the happy news on social media on Thursday, August 23. She shared a shot of the couple posing close together on a beachfront.

“Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins,” Lynch, 32, captioned the sweet Instagram post.

The newly engaged pair’s announcement received a wave of congratulatory comments from many, including WWE alum Nikki Bella. “Awww yay! Love this so much,” Bella, 35, wrote. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you Becky!!!”

Irish wrestler Sheamus replied “Welcome to The Family Seth,” and Canadian wrestler Maryse Mizanin dropped six red heart emojis when replying to the news.

“OMG!!! Soooo happy for you babe,” Torrie Wilson, a WWE Hall Of Fame inductee, wrote. “Love this so so much.”

Lynch and Rollins, 33, first confirmed relationship rumors in May when they made their romance Instagram official. At the time, the WWE Universal Champion posted a cute snap, where he was shown locking lips with his now-fiancée.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now …. @beckylynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the pic of their loving embrace.

This moment came after Lynch teased their relationship on Twitter days before publicizing their involvement. At the time, she shared a shot of herself holding up fellow WWE star Beth Phoenix’s title belts.

“Don’t get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix,” Lynch captioned the pic. To this, Phoenix tweeted in response: “No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!”

As the pair continued to engage in their Twitter exchange, Phoenix eventually wrote, “Wait wait … are we involving our men now …,” and Lynch replied: “I’ll ask him ….. @WWERollins?”

