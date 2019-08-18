



Nikki Bella ’s boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev , called her his “soulmate” as she shared a post about them starting “a new amazing journey.”

On Friday, August 16, the Dancing With the Stars professional, 37, shared a red carpet photo with the retired WWE wrestler on Instagram, captioning it, “You are my rock, my number one, the good ending to a bad day and the best start to a new day, you are my soul mate.”

“Awww Artem,” the Total Bellas star commented on the affectionate photo along with red heart and heart-eye emojis. “I U.”

The following day, Bella, 35, shared of photo of the couple as they looked into each other’s eyes while standing on a hilltop.

“Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I,” she captioned the photo on Saturday, August 17. “As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I’m thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers.”

“Sometimes we have a door shut and we don’t understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break up but through that professionally and personally,” she added, referencing her July 2018 split from fiancé John Cena after six years together. “And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can’t cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me.”

Chigvintsev commented on her post, writing, “The best is yet to come love you.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the pair, who were partnered on season 25 of DWTS in 2017, had been seeing each other “for a while.”

But even as their romance quickly heated up, Bella was reluctant to put a label on their relationship. Finally, more than six months after they started dating, she announced on her “Bellas Podcast” that they were making things official.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” she said, with the dancer adding, “We’re in a relationship!”

The pair also shared the news on YouTube with a passionate video that showed them dancing to Rita Ora’s song “Let You Love Me.”

