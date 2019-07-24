Still going strong! John Cena was spotted with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh backstage at a WWE Raw taping in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, July 22, a source tells Us Weekly.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” the source says. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

A pal told the source the Bumblebee actor, 42, is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” since she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh made headlines with their budding relationship in March when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Cena and Nikki Bella had called off their engagement nearly a year beforehand, splitting in April 2018 after six years together.

After Cena and Shariatzadeh’s Vancouver outing, Bella, 35, revealed that she “loved” seeing her ex moving on. “I’m not just even saying that. I’ve been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I’ve made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” she told Us in May. “I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it’s true. Like, he’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness and he seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

For her part, the Total Bellas star has moved on with Artem Chigvintsev, her former Dancing With the Stars partner, and the duo recently gave fans a relationship status update. “We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” Bella announced on “The Bellas Podcast” on Wednesday, July 17.

Still, Bella has been approaching her relationship with Chigvintsev, 37, with great care. “With Artem, it’s like I still am trying so hard just take it day by day,” she told Us in May, “because I’m so happy right now and he brings so much happiness into my life that I just don’t want to ruin it or make it something too serious, too fast.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!