Happily, ever after! John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh are married, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple tied the knot on Monday, October 12, in Tampa, Florida, according to court documents obtained by Us.

Days before the secret nuptials, the former wrestler, 43, tweeted about happiness.

“’I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy,” he wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 13.

Earlier in the month, the Blockers actor talked about romance and relationships on social media.

“Love involves constant effort,” he tweeted on October 9. “When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.”

Earlier this year, the Playing With Fire star sparked engagement rumors in February after he was photographed with the Canadian engineer, 29, at an amusement park in San Diego where Shariatzadeh was wearing a ring on her left hand.

Cena fueled the speculation by tweeting about love and marriage.

“‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois,” he wrote at the time.

The couple were spotted “giggling and looked over all happy together,” an eyewitness told Us at the time.

“I noticed a huge ring on her left hand ring finger. It looked pretty big,” the source added.

The former WWE Raw star’s friend and fellow wrestler Seth Rollins exclusively told Us in January that he hasn’t seen Cena “this happy in a long time.”

The couple were first linked in March 2019, less than a year after Cena’s split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

The Dolittle actor and Bella, 36, were together for six years before calling off their engagement in April 2018. The Total Bellas star has since moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

The pair announced in January that they were engaged after a year of dating. In July, they welcomed their first child, son Matteo.