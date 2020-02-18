John Cena Tweets About Happy Marriages After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Putting a ring on it? John Cena posted a cryptic quote to Twitter after sparking engagement rumors with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.

“‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois,” the former pro wrestler, 42, tweeted on Tuesday, February 18. Just a few hours earlier, E! News first reported that he might have taken the next step with Shariatzadeh, 29, after nearly one year of dating.

Photos captured by fans of the Playing With Fire star during a recent trip to an amusement park in San Diego show a ring on the Canadian’s left hand. Shariatzadeh stood behind her man as he posed sweetly with kids at the park and the huge rock on her finger instantly led to speculation of an engagement.

Cena was first linked to the project manager in March 2019, less than a year after he split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella. The former WWE stars, who were together for six years, called off their engagement in April 2018 and ended their relationship for good three months later.

Since splitting from Cena, the Total Bellas star, 36, has moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Us Weekly broke the news that the former ballroom dance partners were romantically involved in January 2019.

One year after taking their relationship public, Bella confirmed that she and the professional dancer, 37, were secretly engaged.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Her ex seemingly responded to the engagement news one day later, taking to Twitter to share a cryptic message about feeling “betrayed.”

“How many people have you totally let into your life?” the Blockers actor wrote. “For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are.”