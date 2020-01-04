Moving forward. John Cena was spotted having dinner with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, following the news that his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, is engaged to her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev.

The professional wrestler, 42, and Shariatzadeh were photographed outside of the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 3, where they enjoyed a meal and packed on the PDA, according to TMZ.

Cena posted a cryptic tweet following the engagement news on Saturday, January 4.

“How many people have you totally let into your life?” the Blockers actor wrote. “For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are.”

Bella, 36, announced on Friday that she and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 37, have been secretly engaged since November.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the Total Bellas star wrote via Instagram. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Chigvintsev shared the news on his own Instagram account writing, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Bella and Cena started dating in 2012 but called it quits in April 2018. The former couple briefly reconciled before splitting for the second time in July 2018. Us Weekly broke the news that the retired WWE star and Chigvintsev were dating in January 2019.

The Playing With Fire star, for his part, was spotted holding hands with Shariatzadeh in Canada in March. The twosome made their red carpet debut at Cena’s Playing With Fire movie premiere in New York City in October.

Cena explained how his relationship with Shariatzadeh differs from his romance with Bella on the Today show in November.

“Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not, and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he said at the time. “I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.