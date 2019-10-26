John Cena and his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, looked like a couple in love as they made their red carpet debut at the NYC premiere of his new film, Playing With Fire, on Saturday, October 26.

The wrestler and actor, 42, wore a blue three-piece suit, while Shariatzadeh donned a sparkling black and silver minidress and snuggled into her boyfriend as they held hands and wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet.

Cena and his new flame were first spotted together in Vancouver, Canada, in March, days after his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, confirmed that she had moved on with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Cena and Bella, 35, called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together.

The Trainwreck alum’s appearance with the engineer on Saturday came three months after the couple were spotted packing on the PDA at a Tampa, Florida, restaurant.

They were spotted locking lips at Ocean Prime while on a dinner date days after Cena and Shariatzadeh hung out backstage at a WWE Raw taping on July 22.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

A pal told the source the Bumblebee actor is “excited about their new relationship” since she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Bella admitted to Us in May that she “loved” seeing her ex-fiancé move on with Shariatzadeh.

“I’m not just even saying that. I’ve been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I’ve made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” Bella exclusively told Us. “I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it’s true. Like, he’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness and he seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

Scroll down to see pics of Cena and Shariatzadeh together.