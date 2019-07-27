John Cena Kisses Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on a Date in Tampa

Attached at the hip! John Cena was spotted packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, at a Tampa, Florida, restaurant.

The couple were seen dining and locking lips at the upscale chain Ocean Prime on Friday, July 27. In photos obtained by TMZ, Shariatzadeh and Cena, 42, share a smooch tableside, with the WWE wrestler wearing a formal vest and tie, and his girlfriend donning a white blouse.

“She was holding his hand a lot and they laughed and talked through the evening,” the outlet reported. TMZ also noted that the duo ordered a bottle of wine with their steak, potatoes, salad and chocolate dessert. They reportedly dined for four hours.

Earlier this week, the couple were hanging backstage at Tampa’s WWE Raw taping, a source told Us Weekly.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” the source added. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

A friend told the insider said that Cena is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” since she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first spotted together in March in Vancouver, Canada. The pair were seen holding hands nearly one year after the “Blockers” actor and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella called off their engagement in April 2018. The exes were together for six years.

Bella, 35, for her part, has moved on with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The pair, who have been casually dating since January, recently cemented their relationship status.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” Bella announced on “The Bellas Podcast” on July 17.

And the former WWE star has nothing but love for her ex and his new significant other. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I’ve made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” she shared with Us in May. “I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it’s true. Like, he’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness and he seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

