Nikki Bella Kisses Fiance Artem Chigvintsev While Showing Off Baby Bump

In total bliss! Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, appeared to be in good spirits when they stepped out together following their pregnancy news.

Bella, 36, and Chigvintsev, 37, were spotted at the Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 16. The couple held hands as they shopped, and they even shared a sweet kiss.

The retired WWE star wrapped a white jacket around her waist and paired the look with a plain white tank top, black leggings and black Nike sneakers with hot pink shoe laces. She accessorized her outfit with leopard-print sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

The Dancing With the Stars vet, for his part, wore a light blue T-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

On January 3, Bella revealed that Chigvintsev proposed to her after less than one year of dating. Later that month, she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, confirmed that they were both expecting, and are due less than two weeks apart. (This marked Nikki’s first pregnancy. Brie, meanwhile, is gearing up for baby No. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie.)

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life,” Nikki wrote via Instagram on January 29. “I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Nikki also commented on being pregnant at the same time as her 36-year-old sister, adding: “This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!”

During an episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on February 7, Nikki revealed that she and Brie both conceived their child in the same place. “By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and [Daniel] Bryan’s house, but whatever,” she said at the time. “It was while we were staying with you guys.”

Scroll down to see photos of Nikki and Chigvintsev out at the farmers market together!