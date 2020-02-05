A change of heart? Brie Bella admitted that she had no interest in expanding her family with her husband, Daniel Bryan, before becoming pregnant with baby No. 2.

In a new trailer for Total Bellas’ fifth season, Bella, 36, opens up about her desire to not have more children with her 38-year-old spouse after welcoming their now-2-year-old daughter, Birdie, in May 2017. “I hate to say this, but I don’t want another child,” the retired WWE star confesses in the clip released on Wednesday, February 5.

The couple’s interaction is followed by a conversation Brie has with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, about her nearly six-year marriage.

“I know I could be happier. I know I could have a better marriage,” Brie admits to Nikki, who responds, “You think you and Bryan are meant to be? Don’t stay because you have children.”

Though the trailer hints at tension between Brie and her longtime love, the duo later discover that they’re expecting a second child together. Brie also learns that Nikki is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“Twins pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “I’m in shock.”

On January 29, Brie and Nikki announced that they were both expecting. They revealed that their due dates are only two weeks apart.

“We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together,” Brie wrote via Instagram. “Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Nikki, for her part, noted how “happy” she was to become a first-time mom with her 37-year-old hubby-to-be. She admitted to being “shocked” about learning of her pregnancy, but she revealed that this was “something I have wanted” her entire life.

“I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable,” Nikki, 36, shared on Instagram. “I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had [a] victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy!”

Nikki also praised the Dancing With the Stars vet, adding: “@theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already.”

Total Bellas returns on E! on Thursday, April 9, at 10 p.m. ET.