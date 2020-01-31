There it is! Pregnant Nikki Bella showed off her baby bump after announcing that she and Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, cradled his girlfriend’s budding belly in a Thursday, January 29, Instagram post captioned, “Baby Daddy!” The Total Bellas alum, 36, also shared Instagram Story shots of the dancer holding their “golden gender reveal ticket” before showing off their lunch, which included pizza and “mocktails.”

The retired professional wrestler announced on Wednesday, January 28, that she is pregnant — and due within two weeks of her twin sister, Brie Bella. (Her sibling already shares her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, Daniel Bryan.)

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

The California native went on to share a sonogram shot on Twitter, writing, “Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it!”

Chignitsev posted the same ultrasound picture, along with a screenshot of the words: “I’m going to be a Dad !” He captioned the Instagram slideshow: “We are so excited!”

The couple got engaged in November 2019, but kept the proposal under wraps until earlier this month. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Nikki wrote on Instagram on January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-fiancé John Cena for six years, but ended their engagement in 2018 when the actor, 42, didn’t want to start a family. “I just know deep down I want a baby,” she admitted during a May 2018 episode of the E! show. “I want to be a mom and I feel like I can’t live the rest of my life not having one.”