Darling debut! Nikki Bella posted a photo from her ultrasound following her and Brie Bella’s joint pregnancy announcement.

“I was like, ‘Brie whatcha up to?’” Nikki, 36, tweeted on Wednesday, January 29. “She was like, ‘Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.’ I was like [frightened emoji] ‘ARTEM [Chigvintsev]! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet!’ Lol.”

The mom-to be went on to write, “So let’s start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol.”

She added on Instagram: “Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game-changer this world needs!”

As for her fiancé, he shared the sonogram shot on social media as well, writing, “I’m going to be a dad!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Nikki and her twin sister are both expecting babies within one week and a half of each other. The siblings’ pregnancy news comes two months after Chigvintsev, 37, proposed in November.

Nikki revealed her engagement to the Dancing With the Stars pro earlier this month, writing via Instagram: “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The Total Bellas alum previously opened up about freezing her eggs. “I found out I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] — it kills your fertility,” the “The Bellas Podcast” cohost told Health in December. “I’m getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.”

As for Chigvintsev, the dancer is all about babies, she told Us exclusively in July. “When we [were] just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” the retired professional wrestler explained at the time. “I remember he used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it’s so weird to think that you weren’t.’ At that point when we were dancing, I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’ I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’”