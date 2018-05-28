Coming to a realization. Nikki Bella and John Cena had a difficult conversation about not going through with their wedding plans in the Sunday, May 27, episode of Total Bellas.

The pair had a party to celebrate their engagement, but the Total Divas star, 34, was still feeling uneasy after revealing that something didn’t “feel right” while she was dress shopping. “So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed,” Nikki said to cameras. “I honestly feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack. I just feel like I’m on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I’m going to explode. It’s just all too much for me.”

During the celebration, the couple made the announcement that they would be getting married in Napa Valley. After the WWE champion’s speech, Brie Bella interjected to announce that her and Nikki’s brother, JJ Garcia, and his wife, Lauren, were expecting their second baby.

That announcement inspired Nikki to reveal that not having a baby is what was holding her back from being excited about marrying Cena, who has been adamant about not wanting children. “I just know deep down I want a baby,” she said during a confessional. “I just, I guess, I don’t know. I want to be a mom and I feel like I can’t live the rest of my life not having one.”

Later in the episode, the pair had a tearful conversation about their future. “I don’t even know how to start except, um, I guess just like for some reason since Birdie’s been born and I’ve spent a lot of time with Birdie, it’s just brought up these feelings of really wanting to be a mom. I don’t know if I would regret it later on in life if I wasn’t,” Nikki told Cena, 41. “I love you so much and I feel that has always been worth sacrificing for. I think just because we’re getting married and everything is so permanent. Not that it has made me feel suffocated, but it’s given me a bit of anxiety knowing that okay, the day 5/5 comes, like, that’s it. The mom thing is done.”

“I would never force you to not be a mom. I really want to say it’s a surprise, but I even told you this so many times this would happen,” Cena told her. “I’m not sure we should go through with this.”

But the actor may have had a change of heart. He appeared on the Today show earlier this month and made it clear that he was still not over Nikki. “For anyone out there speculating on what I am doing with my life now, I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” Cena said. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” The Blockers star also posted an iconic photo of John Cusack holding a boombox from the 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything on Instagram, hinting that he wants his girl back.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Nikki had called off her engagement to Cena after six years together. The pair were supposed to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico. The two have since been spotted together in San Diego on May 19.

