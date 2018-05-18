The ball is in your court, Nikki Bella. While John Cena continues to mourn the broken engagement between him and the 34-year-old Total Bellas star, he’s not giving up on romantic gestures to win back the heart of his ex-fiancée.

The 41-year-old WWE superstar took to Instagram — as he has many times before — to share a sentimental message to his former love.

Without a caption, Cena simply posted an iconic photo of John Cusack from the 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything … The pic shows Cusack’s character, Lloyd Dobler, holding a Boom Box in a scene in which Dobler attempts to win over the heart of Ione Skye’s character, Diane Court, by standing outside her bedroom window.

In the film, the Boom Box is playing “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel, which was the song that the couple first made love to in the movie.

Cena’s post comes just a month after the reality TV couple exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that they had called it quits on their engagement — and relationship of more than six years.

Since their split, both Cena and Bella have been vocal about what went wrong and whether there’s the change of reconciliation. Cena most recently posted a cryptic tweet on May 17 that read: “Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart. Lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart.”

The professional wrestler opened up about their high-profile split earlier this week in a Today show interview with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, where he gushed over Bella and his hope to have her children — something they had not seen eye-to-eye about before their split.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” the Blockers star said. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

As for Bella’s response? In an interview with Extra later that same day, she revealed that she was “speechless.”

“I didn’t think cold feet and all of that type of stuff existed, but it exists,” she said of their wedding planning process, which raised red flags for her. “I have hope and I’m just at a point in my life where I feel like I kind’ve lost me, and I want to find me and work on me.”

She added that she wants “John and I both to live happily ever after, whether it’s together or separate.”

