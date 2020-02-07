Twinning in every way! Pregnant Nikki Bella and Brie Bella conceived both of their babies in the same place.

“This is how I got pregnant,” Nikki, 36, said during the Thursday, February 7, episode of their “The Bellas Podcast.” “I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. … They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem Chigvintsev and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’”

She added, “By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and [Daniel] Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys.”

Her twin sister admitted that she and her husband conceived their second child in the same place, asking, “Should we have our babies at my house too?”

“So gross,” Nikki replied. “No. Sick.”

The Total Bellas alums announced last month that they are both expecting babies, due within one week and a half of each other. “We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie captioned her January Instagram reveal. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Nikki shared an ultrasound shot of her baby-to-be at the time, writing, “@thebriebella this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And [your 2-year-old daughter] Birdie too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so!”

Brie and her husband, 38, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their baby girl three years later. As for Nikki, she and Chigvintsev, 37, got engaged in November 2019.