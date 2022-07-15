Bachelor Nation Stars Celebrate Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo's 2nd Wedding

They finally got their dream wedding! After Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo canceled their French nuptial plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo were finally able to celebrate as anticipated — two years later.

“So … we did a thing,” the Bachelor host, 43, captioned wedding photos via Instagram on Thursday, July 14. “After canceling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France 🇫🇷.”

Palmer gushed: “Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried … a lot) and gratitude.”

The former football player and Fardo, 35, wed in a romantic ceremony at the Château De La Gaude in Provence, France. The blushing bride wore a simple white gown that matched her man’s white tux jacket.

“I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family,” the model wrote via her Instagram on Thursday, also sharing their wedding pics. “It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emocional [sic] day of my life! I’ll never forget it.”

After the twosome shared their vow renewal news, several of Palmer’s fellow Bachelor Nation alums offered their best wishes to the newlyweds.

“Aweee!! I love this so much,” Tayshia Adams, who previously cohosted The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe before Palmer landed the gig, commented via Instagram at the time.

Bryan Abasolo, Serena Pitt and Rachel Recchia also chimed in with supportive messages for the pair.

“Congratulations to you and Emely 🤍 Wishing you all the happiness in the world,” the Bachelorette season 19 star, 26, replied on Thursday.

News broke in October 2021 that Palmer, who served as the Bachelor during season 5 of the ABC dating show, and Fardo quietly tied the knot one year earlier.

“We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City. … We are hopeful that we can have a symbolic ceremony with our parents and families present sometime in 2022.”

The duo had initially planned an elaborate ceremony in Provence after getting engaged in 2019. However, they eventually decided to cancel the festivities amid the global health crisis since many of their loved ones would have been unable to attend due to travel restrictions. (Fardo’s family hails from Brazil.)

