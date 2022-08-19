Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spotted in Georgia Ahead of Wedding Weekend

Getting ready to celebrate! Before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez toast their recent wedding with a multi-day party, they spent some low-key time with their family.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot earlier this year, were spotted together in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday, August 18, according to photos published by Page Six. The Argo director, 49, and the Second Act actress, 53, were joined by several of their loved ones including his daughter Violet, 16, and her child Emme, 14.

Affleck and the Marry Me star’s Thursday outing precede their upcoming wedding ceremony and party, which is set to kick off on Friday, August 19. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the twosome planned to celebrate their marriage with a three-day celebration over the weekend alongside their friends and family.

Nearly three months after getting engaged, the Massachusetts native and Lopez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer — who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — wrote via her “On the J. Lo” newsletter in July, hours after Us confirmed the pair had obtained a marriage license. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She added: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez and Affleck were joined by several of their children during the Vegas outing. (The Tender Bar star coparents daughters Violet and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

The married couple, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career,” Affleck said of their reunion during a January interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.”

