Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Will Have 3-Day Wedding After Las Vegas Ceremony

The celebration continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be having a second wedding ceremony one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple plan to spend three days celebrating the major milestone, starting on Friday, August 19, and continuing into the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by their loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.

Following a three-month engagement, Us confirmed that Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16 and exchanged vows that same day in a chapel.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the pair wanted a “fun and casual” way to ring in the next chapter of their lives. “They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” the insider revealed.

The actress, for her part, took to social media to gush about the nuptials. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Affleck and Lopez were first linked after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. They were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004, before deciding to pull the plug on their relationship.

The New York native later referred to the split as her “first real heartbreak” in her book, True Love. “It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote in the 2014 novel. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.”

The Hustlers star moved on with Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2011. The exes share twins Emme and Max, now 14. Meanwhile, Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005. After 10 years of marriage, the duo announced their decision to part ways in 2015. They share children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

After nearly two decades, Lopez and Affleck reunited in May 2021 after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Marry Me actress later revealed that the Argo director proposed for a second time.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote via her newsletter in April. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!