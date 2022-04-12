Engagement Details Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed

Dishing out the details! Jennifer Lopez kept her initial announcement of her engagement to Ben Affleck brief, but she couldn’t keep the whole story to herself for long.

In her “On the JLo” newsletter on Tuesday, April 12, the Marry Me star, 52, revealed that Affleck, 49, got down on one knee when she least expected it.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in the newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

Lopez, who first got engaged to Affleck in 2002 before their 2004 breakup, added that she was “trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she wrote. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'”

The Wedding Planner star cried with joy after he popped the question. “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she recalled. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

As she continued, the “Jenny From the Block” singer couldn’t avoid referencing the rocks that she’s got. While her pink diamond engagement ring in 2002 cost an estimated $2.5 million at the time, her new 8.5 carat natural green diamond is estimated to be worth $10 million.

“Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” she added.

The Argo director filmed a video of his fiancée reflecting on the milestone, sharing much of the same sentiments she wrote out. In the footage, the Hustlers actress beamed as she yelled that she was engaged.They exchanged “I love you’s,” with Affleck chiming in from behind the camera, before Lopez started singing the classic wedding tune “Going to the Chapel.”

Lopez first announced their engagement on Friday, April 8, with a brief clip of her wearing the green diamond engagement ring.

Us Weekly first confirmed in May 2021 that the bride-to-be and Affleck were “full-on dating” after they reunited one month prior.

While the duo, who were dubbed Bennifer during their first shot at love, kept their engagement private for a week, they quietly shared the news of their impending nuptials with family members.

Jennifer Garner, to whom Affleck was married from 2005 to 2018, and their three children — daughter Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 — all learned about the proposal “ahead of time,” an insider exclusively told Us.

“His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” the source said. “They are both happier than ever.”

Another insider previously told Us that Garner supported her ex-husband’s renewed romance with the Grammy nominee. “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the source explained in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

This will be the second marriage for Affleck and the fourth for Lopez. The Anaconda star was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She wed Marc Anthony in 2004, and they divorced in 2014. The exes share twins Emme and Max, 14.

