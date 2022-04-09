Engaged again! Nearly one year after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their 2000s-era romance, the pair got engaged with a massive stone.

The Hustlers star, 52, confirmed the news in a brief video clip shared via her “On The J.Lo” newsletter on Friday, April 8.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez whispered in the clip, while the camera panned to her massive rock. The ring features a giant green stone flanked by two smaller diamonds on each side.

While the New York native and the Argo director, 49, have yet to further address the proposal news or ring selection process, its color has special significance.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress,” Lopez wrote in a previous edition of her newsletter, referring to the Versace gown she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

After the Marry Me actress donned the midriff-baring dress to the awards show, she later wore a revamped version during a Versace runway show.

“[Donatella Versace] was like, ‘you know it’s been 20 years’ and I was like ‘are you kidding me? F—k,’” Lopez told reporters during the September 2019 launch event for her Promise fragrance, noting the 66-year-old designer hoped to craft an entire collection around the jungle print. The mother of two — she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — wore the reimagined gown for the show’s finale.

“We knew it would be a fun moment but we did not know, just like the first time, that it would be like a thing,” the “On the Floor” singer said. “We didn’t know that it was so viral. I don’t think about it much, but it’s super cool, something to tell your kids who love computers and the internet and all that stuff. … [The show] was a celebration of Gianni [Versace], her brother. It was a beautiful moment for her and I was happy to be a part of it.”

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, reconnected in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The romance between the “Let’s Get Loud” performer and the Last Duel star — who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — quickly heated up as they blended their families and started house-hunting.

“Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting at the time that a proposal was likely. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

