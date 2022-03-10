On the (housing) market! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are eager to find the perfect home to share.

The Marry Me star, 52, and the Tender Bar actor, 49, are “still looking for their dream home,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The couple have “A-list requirements,” including that the residence be “at least 20,000 square feet.”

Lopez, in particular, is not willing to compromise on purchasing a mansion. “J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visiting family,” the insider says. “It also needs to be gated and private.”

The singer will get plenty of bang for her buck if she finds a house with all the perks on her checklist. “She needs a beauty salon and spa, at least [a] 2,000 square foot closet, his and hers bathrooms, two kitchens, only the finest materials and high-end appliances, and of course a pool, a guesthouse and an office,” the source shares.

In addition to what is inside the home, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist hopes to find a property with “at least three acres” of land.

As for the extensive specifications, the insider tells Us, “It’s a tall order, but they hope to find something soon.”

Lopez and Affleck got back together in May 2021 after calling off their engagement in January 2004. They were spotted showing PDA in July 2021 while touring homes in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the time, the duo visited a 31,000 square foot estate — listed for nearly $65 million — that had eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a bowling alley, fully stocked gym, movie theater and wine cellar.

The actress revealed in February that she and the Oscar winner are in it for the long haul this time around.

“I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner,” she told People. “I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now.”

Lopez added that Affleck had flourished in the years since they first dated. “To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything that I always knew he was and wanted to be,” she gushed.

The Maid in Manhattan star shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Last Duel actor coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

