Self-care is key. Jennifer Lopez showed her fans how she likes to relax with a serene bath, and she even included a video, filmed by boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The JLo Beauty founder, 52, told fans about her unwinding routine in her Friday, March 25, OnTheJLo newsletter. “My favorite form of self-care is taking a bath!! [To be honest,] it’s the most luxurious thing I do,” she wrote. “It’s a ritual for me.”

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer said she loves to throw some luxurious products in the water to help her kick back. “I use all kinds of bath salts, bath milks and aromatherapy oils,” she explained. “Oh and I love throwing all different color rose petals, dried lavender, and rosemary in there too!!! Soaking keeps my skin hydrated and silky and calms me down from all the day’s stimulation. I try not to be on my phone either … just pure relaxation time.”

Lopez gave subscribers a visual aid to help them see how she prioritizes self-care. A sexy video shows the iHeartRadio Icon Award winner in her bathroom. She has orchids on her vanity and rose petals in the bath. She even pours some oil in the tub to make it extra luxurious. Lopez laughs and smiles at the camera as she undresses and slips into the water.

The clip, set to her song “Nobody’s Watching” from the Marry Me soundtrack, was filmed by her boyfriend, 49.

“This video is me being filmed by my favorite director I’ve ever worked with,” Lopez teased. “You can see how this makes me very happy … the company didn’t hurt either.”

She can be seen talking to and smiling at the camera operator. However, Affleck does not appear in the video as he subtly did for her “Marry Me” duet with Maluma.

Though he didn’t make a cameo in her bath time segment, her Gigli costar showed up elsewhere in her second newsletter. While telling her OnTheJLo readers about her style tips, Lopez included a paparazzi shot of her and Affleck taken in February to show off her favorite pairing of flared, high-waisted jeans with heels.

“Here I am at the Super Bowl pairing it with a white jacket and white button-down shirt for a Charlie’s Angels 70’s inspired classy look … with my favorite of the moment Mary Jane white Gucci Platforms!” she captioned the candid snap.

Lopez also included a selfie that Affleck took of them with a couple friends in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the big game, which the singer called, “Super Fun!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck and Lopez reunited in May 2021, weeks after she and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. The pair previously dated from 2002 to 2004.

In February, the New York native noted that she and her love are keeping much of their romance private, more so than they did in their younger years. “We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” she told the New York Times. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”

However, the Hustlers star has opened up with her fans via the newsletter before.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote in the first edition of her newsletter last month. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

She shared a link to a remixed music video of her single “On My Way” that the Tender Bar star put together. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart,” the mother of two explained at the time.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!