Just like the old days! While Ben Affleck notably played his real-life partner’s love interest in her 2009 “Jenny From the Block” music video, he took a more low-key approach two decades later.

Jennifer Lopez, who reconnected with the 49-year-old Argo director last year, released a music video for the ballad version of her “Marry Me” duet with Maluma on Friday, March 11. In the footage, the 52-year-old New York native lounged in bed, played the piano, recorded the song and snuggled with her beau.

While Affleck’s face is never shown, eagle-eyed fans spotted his arm and neck in the final shot of the project, cuddling Lopez in bed. In another scene, a portrait of the Good Will Hunting star is visible atop her white piano.

Affleck previously celebrated the release of Lopez’s Marry Me movie with a special music video of her “On My Way” single.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” the Hustlers actress wrote via her OnTheJLo newsletter in February. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

She continued in her post: “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

The “On My Way” video, which the Tender Bar star directed, featured throwback clips of the twosome through the years alongside footage from Santiago Salviche’s original music video for the song that dropped in December 2021. Affleck even captioned the final slide of the film, “My valentine.”

The Massachusetts native rekindled his romance with the “Let’s Get Loud” performer in May 2021 after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” Lopez gushed about the pair’s romance during a February interview with The New York Times. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”

Since the pair’s reunion, they have been actively searching for their “dream home,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week, noting that they have “A-list requirements.”

“J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visiting family,” the insider revealed. “It also needs to be gated and private. … She needs a beauty salon and spa, at least [a] 2,000 square foot closet, his and hers bathrooms, two kitchens, only the finest materials and high-end appliances, and of course a pool, a guesthouse and an office. It’s a tall order, but they hope to find something soon.”

Lopez — who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — was previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004. After their breakup, the Last Dual star, for his part, moved on with Jennifer Garner ahead of their 2015 divorce. (The now-exes share Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9.)

