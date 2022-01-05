Fatherhood fun! Ben Affleck has given rare glimpses of his bond with his and Jennifer Garner’s three kids over the years.

The actor first became a dad in December 2005 when he and the Alias alum welcomed daughter Violet, six months after tying the knot in France. The then-couple went on to welcome daughter Seraphina and son Samuel in January 2009 and February 2012, respectively, before calling it quits in 2015.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The exes, who finalized their divorce in October 2018, now coparent their three children, which has been a “work in progress.”

A source exclusively explained to Us Weekly in February 2020 that they are “doing the best they can,” saying, “Things come up between them, but … they stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

Three months later, another insider added that the twosome have “worked hard to get to a good place” raising Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Affleck and Garner have written touching tributes to each other since calling it quits, with the Golden Globe winner wishing the 13 Going on 30 star a happy Mother’s Day via Instagram in May 2021.

“So happy to share these kids with you,” the Oscar winner gushed at the time. “Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do.”

Three years prior, Garner wrote in an Instagram post of her own that her daughters and son were “lucky” to have Affleck in their life, adding, “[I’m glad they] have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them. #haveagreatday.”

Keep scrolling to read Affleck’s candid parenting quotes over the years, from decorating Samuel’s bedroom to introducing Violet and Seraphina to Taylor Swift.