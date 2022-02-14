Who isn’t there? While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kicked off their pre-Valentine’s Day celebration with an outing at Super Bowl LVI, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez also attended the game.

As the Cincinnati Bengals competed against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of Sunday’s game, many eagle-eyed fans couldn’t stop watching the Marry Me star, 52, and her beau, 49, in the stands.

Lopez and Affleck — whose reconciled romance first made headlines in May 2021 — were seen dancing via NBC’s broadcast of the big game. The New York native donned a white button-down blouse and a pair of jeans with her oversized sunglasses. Affleck, for his part, wore a dark blue shirt and stood next to his love.

Many Super Bowl viewers were more excited about Bennifer’s game day appearance than how the Bengals or the Rams fared on the field.

“32% of Super Bowl viewers are only watching for the Ben Affleck – JLo cameos,” one social media user tweeted on Sunday. Another wrote, “I…….. love J. Lo and Ben Affleck.”

The 48-year-old former MLB athlete, meanwhile, watched the big game from a separate seat. Sharing a selfie, Rodriguez — he and Lopez called off their two-year engagement in April 2021 — captioned via Instagram, “What a show! #SBLVI 🔥.”

Before the exes separately attended the Super Bowl, Lopez and Affleck made headlines over the Argo director’s early Valentine’s gift.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote via her On The JLo newsletter on Friday, February 11, alongside a link to a remixed version of her “On My Way” single. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

She continued in her newsletter note: “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

In the video, the Last Duel star pulled together an array of throwback clips of the pair — who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 — through the years, alongside footage of Lopez’s original music video for the song. The original video, which was directed by Santiago Salviche, premiered in December 2021 ahead of Marry Me‘s release.

In the romantic comedy, Lopez plays pop star Kat Valdez who learns her fiancé Bastian (Maluma) has been caught cheating ahead of their planned nuptials onstage. In a bid to avoid embarrassment in front of a large crowd, she plucks single dad Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) from his seat and proclaims that she will marry him instead. The movie, which was released on Friday, follows the unlikely duo’s public relationship.

In her real life, Lopez — who shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — reconnected with the Good Will Hunting star last year following her split from Rodriguez. (Lopez previously performed during the 2020 halftime show alongside Shakira. Rodriguez sweetly supported his then-fiancée with a gushing Instagram post, writing at the time, “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”)

“Getting to experience Jennifer Lopez’s life now and seeing the degree to which a massive social media presence — how that’s valued, how that’s perceived by the people who are willing to invest a bunch of money in what you’re doing — is really striking,” Affleck, who shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, previously gushed during a January Los Angeles Times interview. “I’m not sure the option to have 300 million followers was ever available to me, but that ship has probably sailed now.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!