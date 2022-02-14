Arriving in style! Joe Burrow celebrated his spot in Super Bowl LVI with a showstopping game day outfit before slipping on his Cincinnati Bengals uniform.

The Bengals official Instagram account posted a video of the team’s quarterback, 25, wearing a black and gray tiger-striped suit, Nike sneakers, a black hat and black sunglasses on Sunday, February 13. “Super Shiesty,” the caption read.

Fans flooded the comments section with jokes about Burrow already winning the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams before ever taking the field. “Lol game over sorry Rams,” one Instagram user replied, while another wrote, “Rams are in trouble.” (The Bengals ended up losing with a final score of 20-23.)

One commenter compared the NFL player to the star of Tiger King, quipping, “Joe exotic.”

Many could not get over the statement Burrow was making. “THAT FIT IS SASSY ASF,” one responded.

However, some were not on board with the bold look. “Bruh for some reason this time it was cringey,” a commenter wrote, while another asked, “What is this man doing?”

One person noted that Burrow might regret the outfit later, predicting, “Can’t lose if ya dressed like that … but if ya do lose … you never gonna hear the end of it.”

The athlete has become one of the NFL’s most talked about stars not only because of his achievements on the field but also his wardrobe off the field. He got real earlier this week about his headline-making style.

“I don’t know. I don’t really consciously think about it,” Burrow told USA Today Sports of public perception. “I just wear stuff that I think I would like. It’s not like I’m shopping [and saying], ‘Oh, everyone would love this.’ I just have always kind of not cared what anybody thinks about what I wear or what I do, and I just wear stuff that I like.”

The Iowa native noted that the way he played the sport was more important in the long run. “I try to be myself to the media, and I think people kind of appreciate that,” he continued. “I don’t really think about it too much. I answer questions honestly, I wear some crazy stuff sometimes. But at the end of the day, it’s all about what you do on the field. And so I work really hard to put myself in good positions to play really well.”

He concluded: “[As] quarterback, confidence might be the most important trait that you have.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential