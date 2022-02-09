His biggest fan! As Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s star quickly rises in the NFL, his love life is making headlines too.

The 25-year-old football pro has been dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher since 2017. The twosome met while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

“They were always very low-key,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple’s college days, noting that it wasn’t a question whether they were going to try to make it work when Burrow left for Louisiana State University in 2018. “It’s not surprising they are still together.”

Holzmacher supported Burrow through his two seasons at LSU and when he was selected first in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons,” she wrote via social media. “I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

Burrow’s rookie contract included a four-year deal with the Bengals worth $36.1 million.

“I don’t plan on spending any contract money,” he said at the time. “I’m just going to live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account.”

That same year, he told Shaquille O’Neal that he had high hopes for his NFL career.

“I’ve won everywhere that I’ve been,” he said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” in 2020. ”I’ve never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I’m not a loser. I just wanna go somewhere where I can win.”

It wasn’t long before Burrow found success, leading his team to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

“Coming into this week, game prep, it just feels like another week,” he told the press ahead of the Bengals’ Sunday, February 13, game against the Los Angeles Rams. ”Obviously, it’s the Super Bowl and we’re gonna have to try to eliminate as many distractions as we can, but it feels normal.”

Scroll through for five things to know about Holzmacher: