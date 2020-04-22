Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Her 2002 Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck

Diamonds truly are a girl’s best friend! Jennifer Lopez recently revealed how much she loved her engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

In an at-home video hangout with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX on Monday, April 20, the 50-year-old opened up about that giant rock she received from Affleck when the two were engaged back in 2002.

When discussing the Hustlers stars’ plans during quarantine, she said that the family has been watching a lot of old films, including 1968’s Funny Girl starring Barbra Streisand She then recalled the time she met the musical legend at an Oscars party.

“I was, at the time, engaged to Ben Affleck — and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know — and he had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever,” she said. “I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh My God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring.”

But that wasn’t the only thing Streisand was curious about. “Then she asked me – and I thought it was so strange – about being famous, and how I handle it.” It’s a fair question! After all, the Affleck and Lopez were one of the most talked-about couples of the year and maybe even decade!

The ring in which she is referring to was a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston that’s estimated to be worth $2.5 million. However, just days before walking down the aisle in 2004, the actor called off the engagement.

Now the “On the Floor” singer is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to her in March 2019 on a romantic tropical holiday with a 15-Carat emerald-cut bauble that Brandon Hill of Steve Quick Jeweler estimated to be worth around $1.4 million.

