Bonded. Jennifer Lopez’s children, Max and Emme, have embraced their stepdad, Ben Affleck, following the pair’s July 2022 nuptials.

“Lopez’s kids are incredibly close with Ben,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 53, shares her 15-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck’s “amazing coparenting relationship” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner helps him be the best father he can be to their children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — and his stepkids, the insider says.

“They really make their blended families work,” the source explains. “They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy.”

The Hustlers actress — who rekindled her romance with the Argo director, 50, in 2021 after previously being engaged to him from 2002 to 2004 — gushed over her kids’ affection for Affleck earlier this month.

“They love Ben,” Lopez said during the May 3 episode of the Today show. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The Grammy nominee added that the Oscar winner is “fantastic” with her teenagers. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she continued. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

The Shade of Blue alum’s respect for her spouse has sprinkled over to his ex-wife, Garner, and their mutual desire to coparent all five children.

“Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first,” the source exclusively tells Us of Lopez and Garner, 50, adding that the women have “definitely become close” over the past few years.

A separate source exclusively told Us in November 2022 that the actresses “really enjoy each other” and Garner “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is with her three kids.

The 13 Going on 30 star — who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018 after splitting three years prior — has also embraced the role as another parental figure for Lopez’s children. Garner “respects” that the “On the Floor” singer “treats her and Ben’s kids like her own and she has every intention of doing the same,” the first insider adds.

That initiative was made apparent over Memorial Day Weekend when the Alias alum brought her middle child, Seraphina, and the Boy Next Door actress’ child Emme to Disneyland. Garner was photographed enjoying rides with the two teens inside the theme park.

With reporting by Sarah Jones