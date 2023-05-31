A beautifully blended brood! After Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez, she found a newfound friendship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lopez, 53, and Garner, 50. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”

The 13 Going on 30 star was married to Affleck, 50, with whom she shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, between 2005 and 2015. The “Jenny From the Block” songstress, for her part, coparents twins Max and Emme, both 15, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

After Lopez and the Argo director rekindled their 2000s-era romance in May 2021, they went on to tie the knot one year later. Since then, the newlyweds have been candid about blending their families.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the Shotgun Wedding actress revealed during a January interview on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. “It’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born.”

Despite the challenges that come with merging households, Lopez has loved watching Affleck become a father figure to Max and Emme.

“It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” the Grammy winner gushed on The View earlier this month. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it. He’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Garner — who has moved on with boyfriend John Miller — also found a special connection with her kids’ step-siblings. Over Memorial Day Weekend, the Alias alum brought Seraphina and Emme to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The trio were all smiles as they were photographed enjoying various rides in the theme park.

“Garner respects that Lopez treats her and Ben’s kids like her own and she has every intention of doing the same,” the insider adds to Us.

The “Dear Ben” artist previously praised the women’s dynamic in her November 2022 Vogue profile, calling Garner an “amazing coparent” as she noted that both the Last Thing He Told Me actress and Affleck “work really well together” to raise their kids.

With reporting by Sarah Jones