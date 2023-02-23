Proud stepdad! Ben Affleck made an adorable cameo in the video Jennifer Lopez shared to celebrate her twins’ birthdays.

The Hustlers actress, 53, posted a video tribute to Max and Emme via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, in honor of them turning 15. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥,” the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress wrote. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever.”

Set to a soundtrack of Taylor Swift‘s “Fifteen,” the video included a montage of family snaps over the years, including one that showed Affleck, 50, cradling Max while he napped during a car ride. In another snap, the couple sat down for a family dinner with the twins.

The Shades of Blue alum shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Argo director and the Juno actress, 50, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was made final in 2018.

Earlier this year, the “Get Right” singer revealed that their kids “moved in together” with her and Affleck after the duo’s July 2022 nuptials. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true,” Lopez explained during a January appearance on the Today show.

The Enough star went on to say that 2022 was “a phenomenal year” for her, calling it her “best year I think since my kids were born.”

Lopez and the Justice League actor were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004. The couple called off their September 2003 nuptials due to “excessive media attention” before officially separating four months later.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The twosome reconnected in early 2021 after the Marry Me actress split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native told Vogue of Affleck in an interview published in November 2022. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

Lopez said that the Oscar winner reached out after providing a quote about her for a magazine profile published in 2021. He got in touch to let her know what he’d said, and the rest is history. “Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” she recalled of the early days of their reconciliation. “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life.”

After getting engaged in April 2022, the duo tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony three months later. In August 2022, they had a second wedding with friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia home.