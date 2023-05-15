A family affair! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kicked off Mother’s Day weekend by watching her new movie, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Lopez, 53, watched her latest film, The Mother, on Friday, May 12, with both “her mother and Ben’s mother,” the insider says.

The thriller came out on Friday and quickly became Netflix’s No. 1 film in 83 countries. The drama also earned the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list that was announced on Sunday, May 14.

Two days prior to the release, the Hustlers actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Mother with Affleck, 53, by her side.

The twosome — who tied the knot in July 2022 after reconnecting one year prior — were photographed sharing a kiss on the red carpet on Wednesday, May 10, outside the Westwood Regency Village Theater.

“This is one of the most successful movie launches for Jennifer,” the source tells Us, adding that the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s “next big moment” will be pegged to her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, which drops later this summer.

While Lopez was celebrating the success of her Netflix movie, her husband was toasting the box office premiere of his latest project, Hypnotic, which hit theaters on Friday. Ahead of the film’s release, Affleck joked about how his children rated the thriller.

“My kids constantly make fun of me, and they won’t watch any of my movies,” the Argo director, who shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. (Affleck and Garner, 51, separated in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2018.)

He revealed that when he showed them a few clips from Hypnotic, “My daughter was like, ‘That actually looks kind of interesting!’ So I thought that was the best review that I could get, and I hope audiences come away from it having really enjoyed the movie.”

Earlier this month, Lopez sang her partner’s praises while opening up about how the Massachusetts native had positively influenced her children’s lives since they got hitched.

The Grammy nominee shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she split from in 2011 after seven years together. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

“They love Ben,” Lopez said during the May 3 episode of the Today show. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The Shades of Blue alum added: “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

The Wedding Planner actress teased during the talk show appearance that fans will get a better look at her revived relationship with Affleck — the two were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 — when they listen to her upcoming music.

“I went on an incredible journey through my for the past 20 years. I think I’ve grown a lot. The albums are about capturing those moments in time,” she explained at the time. “[This record depicts] 20 years later us coming back together and trying to capture what this moment was, which was a very different thing. I think people are going to feel that on the album.”