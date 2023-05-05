Jennifer Lopez Says Twins Emme and Max Are Challenging Everything as Teens

Double trouble? Jennifer Lopez got real about raising teenage twins Emme and Max — and revealed how they are “giving it” to her as a parent.

“They’re becoming adults,” Lopez, 53, explained during the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the Today show. “They are challenging everything in life.”

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress, who shares her 15-year-old kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, noted that they are “looking at everything” with a new perspective.

“These kids have so much information, so much more than we had,” the Hustlers actress told cohost Hoda Kotb. “They’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

Lopez, however, isn’t worried about her kids’ curiosities. “I think they’re gonna change the world,” she said. “And make it so much better, so much better than what we did.”

The Shades of Blue alum, who married Anthony, 54, in June 2004, welcomed Emme and Max in 2008. The musicians called it quits in 2011 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2014, and have since found their rhythm as coparents.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” Lopez revealed during a March 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly, noting that she and Anthony were collaborating on a Spanish album after their split. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

The Boy Next Door actress has also learned to coparent with husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Lopez and Affleck, 50, tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance one year prior.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting that Garner, 51, “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids.

“They really enjoy each other,” the source added.

The Oscar winner separated from Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes finalized their divorce in October 2018.

When it comes to how her children get along with their stepdad, Lopez told Kotb, 58, on Wednesday that the twins “love Ben.”

The Grammy nominee gushed over their blended family, saying, “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”