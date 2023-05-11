Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Crazy in Love at ‘The Mother’ Premiere

They can’t keep their hands to themselves! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed off their love at the premiere of the singer’s new movie, The Mother, in Los Angeles at the Westwood Regency Village Theater on Wednesday, May 10.

The lovebirds looked crazy in love on the red carpet, sharing several kisses and warm embraces. As they posed for photographers, Affleck, 50, pulled in his wife for a passionate smooch. The two were then seen smiling and giggling, appearing to be in their own world.

For the outing, Lopez, 53, was a fierce sight in an ab-baring outfit by Brunello Cucinelli. The ensemble, which was made custom for the “Get Right” artist, featured a sparkly bralette and a coordinating maxi skirt. The getup was finalized with a floor-length coat. For glam, Lopez rocked smoky eye makeup and a glossy pout. She wore her golden locks in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with a metallic clutch. Affleck, for his part, looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a crisp white button-up shirt.

Lopez recently revealed during a May 3 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark that she gets fashion advice from her husband. “He doesn’t come to the fittings or anything like that, but if I’m getting dressed or going to a red carpet … I’ll be like, ‘This one or this one?’ and he’ll be like, ‘I like that’ or ‘Oh! That is so much better on you than the other one,’” Lopez explained, mimicking her beau.

The Enough star joked that sometimes Affleck’s picks are not the selections she would have chosen, which she finds “funny.” She added: “It’s whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment. He’ll joke with me sometimes and say, ‘Where’s the rest of the shirt?’”

Lopez opened up further about her romance with Affleck on the Wednesday red carpet, reacting to her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez’s recent comments that she prayed that her daughter and the Good Will Hunting star would get back together.

“It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight at The Mother screening. “We never spoke about it.”

While visiting Today on May 3, Rodriguez, 78, said that she “knew” Lopez and Affleck would rekindle their love. “I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years.”

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at the Town actor’s Georgia residence in August 2022, one month after the pair exchanged vows at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple rekindled their romance in April 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2003.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez and Affleck pack on the PDA at The Mother premiere, which premieres on Netflix on May 12.