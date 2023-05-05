Jenny is back on the block! Jennifer Lopez slayed the streets of her native New York City while promoting her new action film, The Mother.

The 53-year-old singer commanded attention with multiple head-turning ensembles on Thursday, May 4. For a special screening of the film, which follows Lopez’s character — a former assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to leave earlier in life — the “Get Right” artist looked glamorous in a black dress by Versace. The timeless number stopped below Lopez’s knees and featured a figure-hugging silhouette.

The Enough actress accessorized with a sparkly crew necklace and a black clutch by Tyler Ellis. On her feet, Lopez sported glittery sandal heels from her JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collab. Hours earlier, the hitmaker delivered drama with towering PVC heels. She teamed the platforms with a gray blazer and a fringe skirt.

As Thursday’s press tour continued, Lopez made an appearance on The View in head-to-toe Michael Kors. The gray outfit included a floor-length wool coat and a flared jumpsuit that clung to her famous curves. Lopez complemented the getup with a sand-colored bag by Valentino and oversized sunglasses.

The stylish statements kicked off on Wednesday, May 3, when Lopez stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark. For her visit, she channeled her inner feline in an animal print mini dress by Valentino. The frock was equipped with feathered sleeves and subtle studs throughout. Lopez paired the piece with leopard-spotted leggings and coordinating pointed-toe pumps.

While chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the Grammy nominee opened up about her latest film and her fierce fashion, sharing that she gets advice from her husband, Ben Affleck.

“He doesn’t come to the fittings or anything like that, but if I’m getting dressed or going to a red carpet … I’ll be like, ‘This one or this one?’ and he’ll be like, ‘I like that’ or ‘Oh! That is so much better on you than the other one,’” Lopez explained, mimicking the 50-year-old Gone Girl actor.

Lopez joked that sometimes Affleck’s picks are not the selections she would have chosen, which she finds “funny.” She continued: “It’s whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment. He’ll joke with me sometimes and say, ‘Where’s the rest of the shirt?’”

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at the Good Will Hunting star’s Georgia residence in August 2022, one month after the lovebirds said “I Do” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple rekindled their romance in April 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2003.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez’s New York City looks: