Living in heavenly bliss! After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time, the Marry Me star is revisiting her favorite memories.

“’This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,’” Lopez, 53, wrote in the Thursday, September 1, edition of her “On the J. Lo” newsletter before detailing her account of the pair’s wedding weekend festivities. “That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought, ‘How perfect.’”

The “On the Floor” songstress and Affleck, 50, wed for a second time on August 20 at the Argo director’s Savannah, Georgia, estate. The newlyweds — who eloped in Las Vegas earlier this year — were surrounded by their loved ones, including all five of their children. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, both 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Massachusetts native, for his part, coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck’s Southern wedding comes nearly two decades after their initial romance. The Second Act star and the Deep Water actor first connected on the set of Gigli before they started dating. The twosome got engaged in 2002 before eventually going their separate ways two years later. Lopez and Affleck reunited in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Tender Bar star proposed for a second time in April.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” Lopez added in her Thursday newsletter. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness … the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

As Lopez recalled the twosome’s nuptials, she shared a handful of photos of the pair sharing their first dance, taking in the reception decor and even a peek at her multiple Ralph Lauren wedding gowns.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same,” Lopez wrote. “But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me.”

Scroll below for an inside peek at Lopez and Affleck’s dreamy wedding — from the Hustlers star herself: