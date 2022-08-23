Jennifer Lopez said yes to many dresses! The singer unveiled the three stunning gowns she wore to wed Ben Affleck in Georgia this past weekend.

“The dresses were dreamy … thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez, 53, wrote alongside photos of the looks via her “On The J Lo” newsletter on Tuesday, August 23. To kick off the big day on Saturday, August 20, the “On the Floor” artist walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress that featured a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release on Tuesday that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to create the romantic design.

Afterward, the Maid in Manhattan star slipped into a figure-hugging mermaid gown from the fashion house. The sleek piece featured a keyhole neckline and was embellished with Swarovski crystals. The dress was finalized with a full skirt “topped with an organza overlay,” the label revealed. Lopez complemented the dress with a sheer cropped veil.

For the grand finale, the musician dazzled in a “chandelier pearl” gown that was equipped with “thousands of cascading strings of pearls,” according to Ralph Lauren. At least 30 artisans worked for “700 hours” to “hand embroider the gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals,” the brand shared.

Lopez let her dresses be the statement, opting to have her hair styled in a simple slicked back updo throughout the night. Her glam, however, was just as dramatic as her gowns. The “I’m Real” artist rocked full lashes, bold eyeliner and highlighted lids.

The New York native teased her wedding makeup on Instagram earlier on Tuesday, sharing a close-up photo of herself behind her gorgeous tulle veil.

Affleck, 50, for his part, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo — also from Ralph Lauren — that featured a cream dinner jacket and black double pleated trousers.

The Southern soiree took place at the Gone Girl star’s Georgia estate. In attendance were Lopez and Affleck’s closest friends as well as their children.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The intimate ceremony came after the happy couple said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 16.

Scroll down to see all of Lopez’s elegant wedding looks: