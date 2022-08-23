So emotional! Kevin Smith couldn’t hold back the tears when he attended Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s Georgia wedding ceremony.

“I’m a crier,” the Clerks director, 52, told ET Canada on Monday, August 22. “I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi, for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

Smith added that he couldn’t share too many details out of respect for his friends’ privacy, but he described the event as “overwhelmingly emotional” and “one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.”

The filmmaker directed the Hustlers star, 53, and the Oscar winner, 50, in 2004’s Jersey Girl. That movie hit theaters after Gigli, the production where the duo connected for the first time, but Smith has taken credit for inventing the portmanteau “Bennifer” for their romance.

Last year, the Comic Book Men alum said that coming up with the nickname was “a dubious honor at best,” telling The Daily Beast in October 2021: “Most people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, ‘Thanks, a–hole.’”

The “Get Right” songstress and the Argo director wed for the second time this past weekend after previously tying the knot in Las Vegas in July. Smith — who also directed Affleck in Chasing Amy, Dogma, Mallrats and more — was one of several celebrities who attended the duo’s second ceremony, held at the Good Will Hunting star’s estate near Atlanta.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were on hand for the event, as was Jason Mewes, who starred alongside Affleck in several of Smith’s films. The newlyweds’ kids were also present for the ceremony. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Justice League actor and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer previously dated from 2002 to 2004. The pair were set to wed in September 2003, but they called off their nuptials due to “excessive media attention.” Four months later, they called it quits.

The twosome rekindled their romance last year following Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In April, Affleck popped the question for the second time, and last month, the couple made it official during a low-key ceremony in Sin City.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in a July issue of her “On the JLo” newsletter announcing the duo’s wedding. “Exactly what we wanted.”

