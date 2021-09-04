Forever a Jersey boy! Jason Mewes grew up in Highlands, New Jersey, and his roots still influence everything from his characters to his choice of breakfast sandwich.

The Jay and Silent Bob star, 47, made his film debut in 1994’s Clerks as Jay, a role that would become the most iconic character in his career. His long-haired New Jersey stoner went on to appear in 1995’s Mallrats, 1997’s Dogma and 2000’s Scream 3 before he finally got to headline a picture.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released in August 2001, and the story was set to be a finale of sorts for the beloved duo. Jay and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith, who also served as director) discovered a movie was going to be made based on their lives, they want to get their cut of box office money. Once they learn they can’t get paid, they set out to destroy the film.

The comedy was packed with celebrity cameos, including Ben Affleck, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Judd Nelson, Seann William Scott, Jon Stewart and more.

What was supposed to be a finale for the pair turned into a beloved movie that cemented their place in pop culture history. Mewes reprised the role in 2006 for Clerks II and 2018 for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He’ll play the foul-mouthed character again in Clerks III, which finished filming on Tuesday, August 31.

The “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” podcast host doesn’t always play the iconic role when he’s onscreen. He has also popped up in hit series like Hawaii Five-0 and The Flash too.

Read on to learn more about Mewes:

I never met my father. I played the saxophone in high school. I am left handed. One of my best friends is Danny Trejo, a.k.a. Machete. I am from Highlands, NJ but have lived in Los Angeles for the last 18 years. I love comics. I co-own a comic book store with my heterolifemate Kevin Smith in Red Bank, NJ called Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. I have 15 tattoos, including Deadshot, Daredevil, Bullseye, Road Runner, and the entire Justice League, and the names of most of my ex-girlfriends. I recently directed my first film Madness in the Method. My favorite meal is pork roll, egg and cheese. I sit when I pee. I am a proud girl dad. My longtime friend Andy Milonakis introduced me to my wife of 10 years. I love to paint my nails. I have a puggle named Jersey. I broke my foot once helping an older woman cross the street. Having my own Fornite skin is a lifelong dream of mine. I have been nude on camera in 5 films, all directed by Kevin Smith. One of my favorite musicians is King Diamond. I was never able to grow a mustache until the pandemic. My first job was delivering newspapers on bicycle Sunday mornings at 13 years old. I continued to deliver pizzas after appearing in my second feature film, Mallrats. In 2019, I put my hands and feet in cement and the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Lego building is one of my favorite pastimes. I can’t sleep without the sound of a box fan. My Starbucks order: a quad espresso with a side of cold almond milk. Every few years, I cut my hair and donate it.

