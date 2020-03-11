Everyone loves a good cup of joe! Many people start their day with coffee (or another caffeinated beverage) and celebrities are no exception.

Take Ree Drummond, for example. The Pioneer Woman Cooks author told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020 that she forgoes popular coffee chains in favor of brewing her own java. “I make it myself,” she dished, noting that cold brew is her pick-me-up of choice. “Most of the glass is filled with ice, cold brew concentrate, a splash of half-and-half and sometimes sweetener,” she explained.

When it comes to sweeteners, the Oklahoma native said that sometimes she uses raw sugar, but other times she adds flavor to her coffee using sweetened condensed milk. “But that’s not an everyday thing,” she told Us with a chuckle.

Given Ariana Grande’s last name — which is the same word Starbucks uses to describe its large beverages — it’s no surprise that the “God Is a Woman” songstress has a penchant for the coffee giant. However, as Grande explained to Time in August 2014, she doesn’t limit herself solely to grande drinks. “Sometimes I get that venti, you know? Some days that’s what you need in your life,” she explained at the time. “I love soy lattes. Obviously I don’t have dairy because I’m a vegan, but they taste out of this world to me.”

Additionally, Starbucks enlisted the assistance of the Sam & Cat alum when it released its Cloud Macchiato drink in March 2019, and told the singer about the new menu item before anyone else. To help drum up buzz for the beverage, which includes whipped cold milk foam, a shot of bold espresso and something the Seattle-based brand dubbed “Cloud powder,” Grande shared a series of cryptic posts on her social media channels.

In one Twitter update, she shared a video of herself sipping on a Cloud Macchiato while wearing a Starbucks apron. Once the drink made its debut, Grande tweeted a series of photos of herself, the Cloud Macchiato and some puppies, along with the caption “@starbucks cloud #cloudmacchiato #starbucksambassador #trythesoyversion.”

For Kourtney Kardashian, a strong tea is enough to wake her up each morning. The California native drinks matcha lattes (made with green tea) almost every day. In an interview with Health magazine for the publication’s April 2020 issue, the drink was dubbed Kardashian’s “favorite pick-me-up.”

Scroll down to see how more stars take their coffee!