They do — again! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time at his estate in Georgia surrounded by their loved ones — minus the groom’s brother, Casey Affleck.

The Manchester by the Sea star, 47, was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 20, hours before wedding ceremony. According to footage obtained by TMZ, when Casey was asked why he skipped the 50-year-old Good Will Hunting star’s wedding, he appeared to ignore the question before mumbling that he “fell asleep.” The following day, however, the Gone Baby Gone star welcomed Lopez, 52, to the family with a sweet Instagram post.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey wrote on Sunday, August 21, alongside a throwback photo of him walking with Ben and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer when they first dated back in 2002. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️.”

Also missing from the big day was Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who was spotted shopping at Sam’s Club in her home state of West Virginia on Saturday. Per TMZ, the 13 Going on 30 star, 50, was with her boyfriend, John Miller, and her father, William Garner, during the outing.

Meanwhile, the three children that Garner shares with Ben — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 — were present at their father’s wedding in Georgia. Also in attendance were Lopez’s children, 14-year-old Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Argo director and Lopez exchanged vows for the second time on Saturday night, one month after they initially got married in a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me star wrote in her “On the JLo,” newsletter after the July nuptials. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

The twosome originally dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. They were initially set to wed in September 2003, but they called it off due to “excessive media attention” and broke up four months later. They reconnected in May 2021, and Ben popped the question for the second time the following April. “They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021, shortly after the couple reconnected. “They both respect and trust each other.”

